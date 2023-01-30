Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $262,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,637,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $78.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.34.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

