Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,766 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $47,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,589,000 after acquiring an additional 553,552 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.15.

LNG opened at $150.26 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

