TD Asset Management Inc. Has $47.55 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $47,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $196.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Equifax Stock Up 0.5 %

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax stock opened at $218.24 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $245.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.08%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

