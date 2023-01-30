Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 417 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,577,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,332,000 after acquiring an additional 752,420 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,419,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 343,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 1.4 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $146.07 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

