New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,314 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYCB. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 615,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. Stephens upgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

