TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,701 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $49,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $164.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

