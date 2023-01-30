Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

SCCO opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $79.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.