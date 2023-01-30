Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 679 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.07% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC stock opened at $84.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.03. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $666.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ACHC. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

