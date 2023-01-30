Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,654 shares of company stock worth $6,707,700 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

NYSE TT opened at $177.03 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $194.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

