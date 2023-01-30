Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 97.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews stock opened at $60.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.33. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

See Also

