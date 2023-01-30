PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,366 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $54.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.49%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.85.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

