Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 502.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 91.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Fair Isaac by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FICO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total transaction of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FICO stock opened at $660.25 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $676.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

