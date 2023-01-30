MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in MetLife by 13.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in MetLife by 5.3% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $72.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.18.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

