Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 4,407 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.32 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

