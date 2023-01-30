Inspire Investing LLC Has $832,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 142,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Qualys by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $63,871.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,027,125. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $114.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.58. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.10 and a 1-year high of $162.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.56.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

