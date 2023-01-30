Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,567 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 over the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $73.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.40.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

