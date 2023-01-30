Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes $219,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

