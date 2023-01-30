UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,212 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $14.95 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $366,669 over the last 90 days. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.