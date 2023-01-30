Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 257.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $180.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $222.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.