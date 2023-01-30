Interchange Capital Partners LLC Purchases 476 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. BTIG Research downgraded Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $416,537.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,156,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $35.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.27. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

