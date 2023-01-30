Interchange Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $172.02 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $137.46 and a 12-month high of $203.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.87.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

