Interchange Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in DraftKings by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DraftKings stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

About DraftKings

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

