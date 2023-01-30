Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitae by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,468,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,431 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $8,369,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $8,279,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,095,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 647,362 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitae news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

