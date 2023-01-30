5,235 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFRD. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weatherford International by 317.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,015,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 469,941 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after purchasing an additional 305,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 355,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

WFRD stock opened at $55.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. Weatherford International plc has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

