Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $121,000 Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $51.95.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.