Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Lifted by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.99.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $188,731.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,156.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $93,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,623 shares of company stock worth $523,937. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

