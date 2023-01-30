Freemont Management S.A. Buys Shares of 4,545 Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth about $239,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance
Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $170.04 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 12.47%.
Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile
Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.