Financial Analysis: Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ) vs. Shell (NYSE:SHEL)

Triangle Petroleum (OTCMKTS:TPLMQ – Get Rating) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Triangle Petroleum and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Triangle Petroleum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Shell 0 4 4 0 2.50

Shell has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than Triangle Petroleum.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shell $272.66 billion 0.77 $20.10 billion $11.46 5.11

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Shell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Triangle Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Petroleum and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Shell 11.56% 19.72% 8.50%

Summary

Shell beats Triangle Petroleum on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triangle Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Triangle Petroleum Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of shale oil resources. Triangle Petroleum Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles and marine vessels. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such ase low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services, as well as electricity storage. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.