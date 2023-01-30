Keebeck Alpha LP Has $336,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after acquiring an additional 681,984 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,630,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,703,000 after buying an additional 223,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $150.02 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

