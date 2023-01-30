Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.
Roper Technologies Price Performance
NYSE ROP opened at $434.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.79 and its 200 day moving average is $414.80. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 84.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Roper Technologies Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $495.43.
Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies
In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.
About Roper Technologies
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
See Also
