Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-3.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.82. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $15.90-$16.20 EPS.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $434.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.79 and its 200 day moving average is $414.80. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.23. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 84.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $495.43.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

