HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.40-17.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.5-63.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.80 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $16.40-$17.60 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $254.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.67.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $250.25.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

