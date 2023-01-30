Keebeck Alpha LP Takes $330,000 Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth $91,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 900.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $111.93 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $120.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.57.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

