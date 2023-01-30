Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $294,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $137.13 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.