Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 12,305 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of FXI stock opened at $32.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.