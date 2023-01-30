Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires Shares of 986 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,140 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in KLA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,398,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,165,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at KLA
In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KLA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $394.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $394.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.59. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.
About KLA
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KLA (KLAC)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.