Keebeck Alpha LP Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 55,117 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home Stock Performance

KB Home stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.64. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 11th. The construction company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.38). KB Home had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is 6.58%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

