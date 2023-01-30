American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.78 billion. American Express also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.0-11.40 EPS.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $172.31 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.78.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.