ABBC Coin Price Reaches $0.0777 on Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $82.06 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,056,335,292 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

