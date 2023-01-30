Celo (CELO) Price Tops $0.73

Celo (CELO) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $351.92 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Celo has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00003151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,246,415 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

