Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aterian to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Get Aterian alerts:

Aterian Stock Performance

ATER stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Aterian has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aterian

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.38 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 78.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Aterian will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Aterian by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Aterian by 121.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

(Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.