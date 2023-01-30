Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $10.12

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $741.35 million and approximately $27.34 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $10.12 or 0.00043770 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00397832 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.08 or 0.27924844 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00587340 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,279,518 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

