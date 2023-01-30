Liquity USD (LUSD) Market Cap Reaches $227.21 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Liquity USD has a total market cap of $227.21 million and $2.03 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 225,974,780 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

