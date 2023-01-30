Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $34.13 on Monday. Bancorp has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $88.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 209,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,466 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $7,294,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its position in Bancorp by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

