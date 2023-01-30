BitDAO (BIT) One Day Volume Reaches $21.67 Million

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One BitDAO token can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002368 BTC on popular exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and $21.67 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00397832 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.08 or 0.27924844 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00587340 BTC.

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO launched on August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitDAO is www.bitdao.io. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world's largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ?BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

