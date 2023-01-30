Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 258,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,775 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.63. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

