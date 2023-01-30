CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 355.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 89,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 69,582 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 69.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 130,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 104.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CX. Redburn Partners began coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.90 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CX opened at $5.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX Profile

(Get Rating)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

