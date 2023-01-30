Inspire Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 172.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gerdau Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $6.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $6.66.

Gerdau Announces Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 16.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 83.87%.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company in the Americas. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. It provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

