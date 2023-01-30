Inspire Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in 8X8 by 127.6% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 249,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 139,729 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 384.8% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 59,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 46,934 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in 8X8 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,191,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,088,000 after buying an additional 188,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 20.0% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.55 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. 8X8’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.15.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

