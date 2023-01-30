Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Acquired by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 25.6% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 20.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the second quarter worth $91,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.98. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 36.40% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.59%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

