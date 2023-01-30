Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Holdings Boosted by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SID. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 413,946 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 256,007 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 8,001.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

